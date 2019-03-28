West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday dismissed Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s allegations against her government, calling him “a kid”, reported PTI.

“He [Gandhi] has said whatever he felt like,” Banerjee said. “I won’t like to make any comment on it. He is just a kid. What will I say about it?”

On March 23, Gandhi had accused Banerjee of running West Bengal “according to her whims and fancies” while launching the Congress’ election campaign in the state, The Hindu reported. “Bengal is being run by just one person,” he had said. “She neither talks to anyone nor takes anybody’s suggestion. She does whatever she feels like.” Gandhi had also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the rally in Malda.

Banerjee also refused to comment on the minimum income guarantee scheme announced by the Congress. “They [Congress] have made an announcement and it would not be right for us to make a comment on it,” she said, according to PTI.

The Congress and Left front have agreed to a seat-sharing deal in West Bengal. The Congress and the Trinamool Congress led by Banerjee have a strained relation in the state after fighting the 2011 Assembly polls together.