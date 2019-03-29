Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday released the mahagathbandhan’s (grand alliance) seat-sharing agreement for 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. The Rashtriya Janata Dal will contest in 19 seats, Congress in nine, Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party in five, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikasheel Insaan Party in three each and the Communist Party of India-(Marxist-Leninist) in one.

Yadav said the mahagathbandhan in Bihar was unbreakable amid reports of a rift over seats.

“RJD will contest on 19 seats including Bhagalpur, Banka, Madhyapura and Darbhanga,” Yadav said. “RLSP will contest on five seats, and Congress will contest on nine seats including Patna Sahib.”

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti will contest from Pataliputra. Sharad Yadav, a former leader of Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), will contest from Madhepura. The RJD has given ticket to Chandrika Rai who will contest from Saran. Rai is the estranged father-in-law of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections will be held between April 11 and May 19, with the votes being counted on May 23. Bihar, which has 40 parliamentary constituencies, will vote in all seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.