UK court rejects bail plea of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi: The Crown Prosecution Service alleged that the businessman called up a witness and threatened to kill him. Rahul Gandhi says he has not ruled out contesting Lok Sabha polls from two seats: The Congress chief will be a candidate from the Amethi constituency, where BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani is his major opponent. China says it is only following procedure on banning Masood Azhar, not supporting terror groups: The Chinese foreign ministry said it was only following norms and wanted dialogue between the concerned parties before taking any action. Verifying 50% VVPAT slips will delay election results by six days, poll body tells Supreme Court: The poll panel also said an increase in the sample size will improve the reliability of the results by a ‘very negligible’ amount. Centre pegs gross borrowing at Rs 4.42 lakh crore for first half of 2019-’20: Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said the government will stick to its fiscal deficit target of 3.4% of GDP for 2019-’20. Modi claims his government has taken steps to set up a chowkidar in space with Mission Shakti: The prime minister asked people to appreciate the scientists and the Indian Army, claiming that the Opposition is trying to humiliate them. Pakistan says India’s decision to postpone April 2 meeting on Kartarpur corridor incomprehensible: India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that New Delhi has sought clarifications from Islamabad on some proposals it had put forward. IRCTC says cups with ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ printed on them have been withdrawn: The railway body said the licensee who printed the BJP slogan did not take prior permission. Hardik Patel can’t contest elections as Gujarat HC refuses to stay his conviction in rioting case: The court said that a conviction can be stayed only in exceptional cases, and the Patidar leader’s case does not fall in that category. Vodafone and Airtel get SC notice after CBI alleges non-cooperation in Saradha chit fund case: The counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation alleged that there was complete lawlessness and anarchy in West Bengal.