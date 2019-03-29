The big news: Nirav Modi denied bail by UK court once again, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi said he has not ruled out contesting polls on two seats, and China claimed it is only following procedure on Masood Azhar’s ban.
A look at the headlines right now:
- UK court rejects bail plea of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi: The Crown Prosecution Service alleged that the businessman called up a witness and threatened to kill him.
- Rahul Gandhi says he has not ruled out contesting Lok Sabha polls from two seats: The Congress chief will be a candidate from the Amethi constituency, where BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani is his major opponent.
- China says it is only following procedure on banning Masood Azhar, not supporting terror groups: The Chinese foreign ministry said it was only following norms and wanted dialogue between the concerned parties before taking any action.
- Verifying 50% VVPAT slips will delay election results by six days, poll body tells Supreme Court: The poll panel also said an increase in the sample size will improve the reliability of the results by a ‘very negligible’ amount.
- Centre pegs gross borrowing at Rs 4.42 lakh crore for first half of 2019-’20: Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said the government will stick to its fiscal deficit target of 3.4% of GDP for 2019-’20.
- Modi claims his government has taken steps to set up a chowkidar in space with Mission Shakti: The prime minister asked people to appreciate the scientists and the Indian Army, claiming that the Opposition is trying to humiliate them.
- Pakistan says India’s decision to postpone April 2 meeting on Kartarpur corridor incomprehensible: India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that New Delhi has sought clarifications from Islamabad on some proposals it had put forward.
- IRCTC says cups with ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ printed on them have been withdrawn: The railway body said the licensee who printed the BJP slogan did not take prior permission.
- Hardik Patel can’t contest elections as Gujarat HC refuses to stay his conviction in rioting case: The court said that a conviction can be stayed only in exceptional cases, and the Patidar leader’s case does not fall in that category.
- Vodafone and Airtel get SC notice after CBI alleges non-cooperation in Saradha chit fund case: The counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation alleged that there was complete lawlessness and anarchy in West Bengal.