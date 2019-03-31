A MiG-27 aircraft of the Indian Air Force on a routine mission crashed in Rajasthan’s Sirohi city on Sunday morning, PTI reported. The cause of the crash is not yet clear.

There were no casualties, as the pilot ejected safely, ANI reported.

Sirohi is located about 180 kilometres away from Jodhpur, from where the MiG-27 UPG fighter aircraft had taken off.

Visuals from Rajasthan's Jodhpur where a MiG 27 UPG aircraft on a routine mission from Jodhpur, crashed this morning. pic.twitter.com/dGPL9yYk7P — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2019

On March 8, a MiG-21 aircraft had crashed near Rajasthan’s Bikaner. The aircraft was on a routine mission from Nal near Bikaner. The pilot ejected safely.

In July last year, the pilot of a MiG-21 fighter jet died when the aircraft crashed in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.