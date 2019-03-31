MiG-27 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan’s Sirohi, pilot ejects safely
The aircraft was on a routine mission from Jodhpur.
A MiG-27 aircraft of the Indian Air Force on a routine mission crashed in Rajasthan’s Sirohi city on Sunday morning, PTI reported. The cause of the crash is not yet clear.
There were no casualties, as the pilot ejected safely, ANI reported.
Sirohi is located about 180 kilometres away from Jodhpur, from where the MiG-27 UPG fighter aircraft had taken off.
On March 8, a MiG-21 aircraft had crashed near Rajasthan’s Bikaner. The aircraft was on a routine mission from Nal near Bikaner. The pilot ejected safely.
In July last year, the pilot of a MiG-21 fighter jet died when the aircraft crashed in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.