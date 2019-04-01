Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik has endorsed the suggestion that Sultanpur’s name be changed to Kush Bhawanpur, ANI reported on Sunday. Naik has written a letter to Chief Minister Adityanath, urging him to take appropriate action.

In his letter dated March 28, Naik cited a book Sultanpur Itihas ki Jhalak (A glimpse of Sultanpur’s history) that claims the town was established by Lord Ram’s son Kush. A delegation from Sultanpur, which submitted a memorandum demanding the name change to “restore its past glory”, had presented the book to Naik. The delegation of Rajputana Shaurya Foundation also requested that the district be added in the list of heritage cities.

In 2018, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Devmani Dwivedi had first raised the demand. In December, Dwivedi’s proposal was discussed in the Assembly, reported The Indian Express.

Under Chief Minister Adityanath, the state government has changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, Faizabad to Shri Ayodhya. The iconic Mughalsarai junction was also renamed Deen Dayal Upadhyaya station after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue. The Mughalsarai Junction is one of the busiest railway stations in the country. The British had set it up as a key station between Delhi and present-day Kolkata.