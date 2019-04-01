Nine people were injured in a clash between members of two communities near Viramgam town in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district on Sunday, PTI reported. Police have detained 15 persons following the clash and filed two first information reports, according to The Indian Express.

Ahmedabad Superintendent of Police RV Asari told PTI that a few members of the Muslim community objected to women from another community drying clothes on the wall of a burial ground in Bhathipura area. A clash broke out soon after, in which two people sustained fractures and seven sustained minor injuries.

An unidentified police officer told The Indian Express that a case was filed in connection with the clash and a second one against people who hurled stones at police personnel who were trying to bring the situation under control.

Asari said 15 suspects were detained following the clash and police are investigating the case.

Inspector UB Dhakhada of Viramgam police station said police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and security has been intensified in the area, according to PTI.