Supporters of two Bharatiya Janata Party leaders – the sitting MP and the candidate fielded by the party this time – clashed in Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Police had to resort to baton-charging protestors, PTI reported.

The BJP has named Dhal Singh Bisen as its candidate from Balaghat constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Balaghat is currently represented by Bodh Singh Bhagat, whose supporters were upset that he was not nominated again.

No one was injured in the police action.

Kotwali police station officer Mahendra Singh Thakur said Bhagat’s supporters laid siege to the local BJP office between 11 am and 3 pm. They locked the office. The situation was brought under control after BJP Assembly legislator Gaurishankar Bisen arrived at the spot and unlocked the office.

Balaghat BJP President Ramesh Singh said he would submit a report to the party’s leadership on the incident.