The Election Commission of India has reportedly stayed the launch of a book on the Rafale defence deal authored by S Vijayan, saying it goes against the Model Code of Conduct that is in place for the Lok Sabha elections. Titled Rafale: A Scam That Rocked the Nation, the book was to be launched by journalist N Ram at an event in Chennai on Tuesday, according to Times Now.

The publishers wanted to host the launch event at a Chennai school, but were denied permission, reported India Today. They then decided to hold it in their office, but an election commission squad seized all copies, the publication said.

The Times Now news channel interviewed someone they identified as the publisher of the book, who said that they plan to approach the Election Commission against the order and then move court if required. “This book is on the Rafale deal only,” he told the channel. “It is not canvassing voters. It does not violate election rules.” The book was published by publishing house Bharathi Puthakalayam.

N Ram, chairman of The Hindu, who has authored several pieces detailing alleged irregularities in India’s deal with France to buy Rafale fighter jets, said the ban was anti-democratic and illegal, reported India Today.

#May23WithTimesNow | EC officials denies permission for the release of a book on Rafale citing MCC. @NairShilpa1308 speaks to the Publisher of the book. pic.twitter.com/n6q6t8byqi — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 2, 2019

The Congress leadership, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and lawyer Prashant Bhushan have alleged irregularities in the defence deal. The Congress has accused the government of overpaying for the fighter aircraft and claimed that the deal has benefited Anil Ambani, whose company Reliance Defence was chosen to fulfill the offset obligations in the deal.

The Supreme Court in December dismissed a clutch of public interest litigations, including a petition submitted by seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the Rafale deal. The court had said there was “no occasion to doubt the Centre’s decision-making process in the deal”. The court is now hearing a review plea against its order.

Also read: The Modi Years: Why is the flagship Rafale deal still controversial?