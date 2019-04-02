Indian and Pakistani soldiers were engaged in heavy firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Tuesday, PTI reported. Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said the Pakistani Army had initiated unprovoked shelling at 11.30 am.

The incident occurred in Nowshera sector of Rajouri. “The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Exchange of fire is going on,” Anand said.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that seven Pakistani posts were destroyed in the cross-border firing.

Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported that 3 Pakistani troopers were killed in the exchange.

On Monday, a child, a 35-year-old woman and a Border Security Force officer died after Pakistan allegedly fired along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, Kashmir Reader reported. Five security personnel were injured in the incident, according to ANI. However, reports differed on the number of civilians and security personnel who were wounded.

Authorities suspended the trans-Line of Control trade via Chakan-da-Bagh in Poonch on Tuesday.