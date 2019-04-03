United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities on Monday deported an Indian man wanted in the home country for attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, extortion, forgery, cheating, theft and possession of illegal firearms. The authorities said they handed over Ubaidullah Abdulrashid Radiowala, who had entered the US illegally, to Indian officials.

Radiowala, an aide of gangster Ravi Pujari, is a key accused in a conspiracy to kill film director Mahesh Bhatt in 2014, and in a firing incident on filmmaker Karim Morani, PTI reported. Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against Radiowala in 2015 based on a request by the Central Bureau of Investigation, after a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Radiowala was arrested from Iselin, New Jersey, on September 20, 2017. An immigration judge later ordered that he be deported. The Enforcement and Removal Operations authorities detained Radiowala until he was deported on April 1 this year.

“This individual’s long list of criminal charges in his home country, including attempted murder, show that he was a danger to the community here in the US,” Enforcement and Removal Operations (Newark) Field Office Director John Tsoukaris said. “The courageous and targeted efforts of our officers show our ongoing commitment to public safety.”