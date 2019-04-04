Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party was making the same mistake the Congress made under Indira Gandhi – by making the prime minister synonymous with the nation. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the ruling party was insulting democracy.

“By portraying Modi is India and India is Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party/Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are committing the same mistake as the Congress, which had declared that Indira is India and vice-versa,” Mayawati tweeted. “A huge pity and most condemnable. People should not forgive them for this sin.”

On Wednesday, she said that the Congress election manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls is an illusion. Mayawati had said there is no difference between the Opposition Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party when it comes to poll promises.

Her party is in an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal in Uttar Pradesh.