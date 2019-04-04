A 22-year-old woman died on Thursday after she was set on fire by a man at her house in Kerala’s Thrissur, PTI reported quoting police. The incident took place around 7.30 am on Thursday and police arrested 32-year-old Nitheesh.

According to The News Minute, Neethu, who was an engineering student, lived with her aunt and grandmother at Chiyyaram in Thrissur. Local MLA K Rajan told PTI that Nitheesh is suspected to have entered the house through a back door.

Nitheesh allegedly attacked Neethu after entering the house and then set her ablaze, reported On Manorama. An unidentified police officer told IANS that Nitheesh had poured petrol over the woman before setting her on fire. The woman was found in a bathroom in the house.

Neighbours who heard the woman’s cries rushed to her house and tried to douse the flames, but the woman died. They nabbed Nitheesh, who had tried to escape, and handed him over to the police.

The woman’s family members alleged that Nitheesh had been stalking the woman for a long time, reported Mathrubhumi. He is likely to be produced in court later on Thursday.