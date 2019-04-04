Four soldiers of the Border Security Force were killed in an encounter with suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Thursday, PTI quoted the police as saying. Two jawans were injured in the encounter.

The gun battle took place around noon when a team of the BSF’s 114th battalion was out on a search operation. Deputy Inspector General of Police P Sundarraj told The Indian Express that the encounter is now over, but search and evacuation operations are under way.

Security forces gunned down at least four suspected Maoists during an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on March 26. The encounter took place during a search operation near Bimapuram area of Jagargunda village in Sukma district.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he had spoken to the director general of the BSF regarding the encounter. The director general will be leaving for Chhattisgarh to help the families of the deceased soldiers and assess the ground situation, Singh said.

“Deeply anguished over the loss of BSF India personnel during an operation against the Naxals in Kanker,” Singh said on Twitter. “They fought valiantly before laying down their lives for the nation. My deepest condolences to the families of these martyrs and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”