A Central Reserve Police Force jawan was killed and another injured in an encounter with suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh on Friday, PTI reported quoting the police. “Head Constable Harish Chand was killed in the incident while Sudhir Kumar got injured,” said an unidentified official.

The encounter took place in the forest near Chameda village in Dhamtari district. A joint team of CRPF’s 211 battalion and District Force was carrying out a search operation when the suspected Maoists fired on them. Search and evacuation operations are under way.

This comes a day after four soldiers of the Border Security Force were killed in an encounter with suspected Maoists in Kanker district. Two jawans were injured in the encounter.