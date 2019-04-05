The big news: IAF reiterates it shot down an F-16 in dogfight with Pakistan, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Narendra Modi biopic will now be released on April 11, and the prime minister criticised the Congress over AgustaWestland chargesheet.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- IAF refutes US magazine claim, says it shot down F-16 fighter jet in aerial skirmish with Pakistan: Wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman had been captured during that dogfight a day after the Balakot air strike.
- Biopic on Narendra Modi will now be released on April 11 – the first date of polling: The movie was originally scheduled to be released on April 5. Meanwhile, lead actor Vivek Oberoi will be a star campaigner for the BJP in Gujarat.
- ‘Which family is Ahmed Patel close to?’ Narendra Modi attacks Congress on VVIP chopper scam: Arrested middleman Christian Michel told a court he has not named anybody during ED interrogation, as claimed in a chargesheet. Modi was citing the chargesheet while accusing Ahmed Patel at a rally.
- Sumitra Mahajan drops out of poll race, complains of BJP’s delay in naming candidate from Indore: Mahajan, who is an eight-time MP from Indore, said the party can now choose a candidate with a ‘free mind’.
- Middle class will not be taxed to fund NYAY scheme, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress has promised that the poorest 20% families of the country will get an income support of Rs 72,000 per annum.
- Prashant Kishor says Lalu Yadav’s claim that Nitish Kumar wanted to rejoin grand alliance is bogus: The RJD chief has claimed in a soon-to-be-released book that the Bihar chief minister told him through Kishor he was willing to re-enter the mahagathbandhan.
- J&K government has withdrawn security to 919 ‘undeserving persons’ since June 20 last year, says Centre: The list of persons whose security cover has been removed include 22 separatist leaders.
- British PM Theresa May writes to European Union, requests extension of Brexit date to June 30: The European Council had on March 22 granted an extension to Britain to exit the bloc by May 22.
- UK court sentences lawyer who spat at and racially abused Air India crew to six months in prison: Simone Burns was angry at being denied a fourth bottle of wine, according to reports.
- Congress is ‘infected with Muslim League virus’, says Adityanath: The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said the Opposition’s alliance is bent on ‘defeating Hindustan’.