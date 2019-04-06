A look at the headlines right now:

IAF refutes US magazine claim, says it shot down F-16 fighter jet in aerial skirmish with Pakistan: Wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman had been captured during that dogfight a day after the Balakot air strike. EC tells NITI Aayog vice chairperson he violated model code, asks him to be careful: The poll panel said it did not find Rajiv Kumar’s reply to the notice about his remarks criticising the Congress’ NYAY scheme satisfactory. David Malpass, a US Treasury official and Donald Trump’s pick, appointed World Bank president: Malpass will succeed Jim Yong Kim and begin his five-year term on Tuesday. After ‘Modiji ki Sena’ remark, Election Commission asks Adityanath to be careful in his remarks in future: Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had earlier in the day demanded that the poll panel take ‘decisive action’. Election Commission replaces Kolkata Police Commissioner, three other top officers in Bengal: BJP leaders had alleged that free and fair elections would not be possible in West Bengal under these officers. Biopic on Narendra Modi will now be released on April 11 – the first date of polling: The movie was originally scheduled to be released on April 5. Meanwhile, lead actor Vivek Oberoi will be a star campaigner for the BJP in Gujarat. J&K government has withdrawn security to 919 ‘undeserving persons’ since June 20 last year, says Centre: The list of persons whose security cover has been removed include 22 separatist leaders. ‘Which family is Ahmed Patel close to?’ Narendra Modi attacks Congress on VVIP chopper scam: Arrested middleman Christian Michel told a court he has not named anybody during ED interrogation, as claimed in a chargesheet. Modi was citing the chargesheet while accusing Ahmed Patel at a rally. Sumitra Mahajan drops out of poll race, complains of BJP’s delay in naming candidate from Indore: Mahajan, who is an eight-time MP from Indore, said the party can now choose a candidate with a ‘free mind’. UK court sentences lawyer who spat at and racially abused Air India crew to six months in prison: Simone Burns was angry at being denied a fourth bottle of wine, according to reports.