The big news: IAF asserts it shot down Pakistan’s F-16 jet in dogfight, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Election Commission said NITI Aayog vice chairperson violated the poll code, and David Malpass was appointed World Bank president.
A look at the headlines right now:
- IAF refutes US magazine claim, says it shot down F-16 fighter jet in aerial skirmish with Pakistan: Wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman had been captured during that dogfight a day after the Balakot air strike.
- EC tells NITI Aayog vice chairperson he violated model code, asks him to be careful: The poll panel said it did not find Rajiv Kumar’s reply to the notice about his remarks criticising the Congress’ NYAY scheme satisfactory.
- David Malpass, a US Treasury official and Donald Trump’s pick, appointed World Bank president: Malpass will succeed Jim Yong Kim and begin his five-year term on Tuesday.
- After ‘Modiji ki Sena’ remark, Election Commission asks Adityanath to be careful in his remarks in future: Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had earlier in the day demanded that the poll panel take ‘decisive action’.
- Election Commission replaces Kolkata Police Commissioner, three other top officers in Bengal: BJP leaders had alleged that free and fair elections would not be possible in West Bengal under these officers.
- Biopic on Narendra Modi will now be released on April 11 – the first date of polling: The movie was originally scheduled to be released on April 5. Meanwhile, lead actor Vivek Oberoi will be a star campaigner for the BJP in Gujarat.
- J&K government has withdrawn security to 919 ‘undeserving persons’ since June 20 last year, says Centre: The list of persons whose security cover has been removed include 22 separatist leaders.
- ‘Which family is Ahmed Patel close to?’ Narendra Modi attacks Congress on VVIP chopper scam: Arrested middleman Christian Michel told a court he has not named anybody during ED interrogation, as claimed in a chargesheet. Modi was citing the chargesheet while accusing Ahmed Patel at a rally.
- Sumitra Mahajan drops out of poll race, complains of BJP’s delay in naming candidate from Indore: Mahajan, who is an eight-time MP from Indore, said the party can now choose a candidate with a ‘free mind’.
- UK court sentences lawyer who spat at and racially abused Air India crew to six months in prison: Simone Burns was angry at being denied a fourth bottle of wine, according to reports.