Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday accused the Election Commission of being lenient towards the Bharatiya Janata Party’s alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct for the elections. Surjewala cited the poll panel’s decisions on statements made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Rajiv Kumar as examples.

Surjewala accused Adityanath of insulting the Indian Army by referring to it as “Modi’s Sena”. “Has the Model Code of Conduct now become ‘Modi Code of Conduct’?” the Congress spokesperson tweeted. “Adityanath insults the Indian Army – EC writes a love letter to him. NITI Aayog vice chairman [Rajiv Kumar] criticises the NYAY scheme – EC says ‘don’t do it in future’.”

The Election Commission on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to be careful in his political speeches in the future. Meanwhile, Kumar, who had claimed that the Congress’s proposed minimum income support scheme will bust fiscal balance, was let off with a note of caution.

The Congress said the poll panel is shying away from showing the mirror of truth to those in power.