Pakistan PM Imran Khan accuses BJP of 'war hysteria'
Former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha joined the Congress, and the DRDO said anti-satellite test space debris will decay in 45 days.
- ‘BJP’s attempt to win polls through war hysteria backfired,’ says Pakistan PM on IAF’s F-16 claim: The BJP said the Opposition in India had strengthened Islamabad’s claims by criticising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on the matter
- Former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha joins Congress, named Patna Sahib candidate: He took aim at his former party, calling it a ‘one-man show, two-man army’ that was functioning as an autocracy.
- All debris will decay in 45 days, says DRDO chief Satheesh Reddy after NASA’s criticism about Mission Shakti: Meanwhile, NASA has said that its cooperation with the ISRO remains intact.
- ‘Your words have hurt us deeply,’ Sushma Swaraj tells Rahul Gandhi after his remarks on Advani: The External Affairs Ministry said Gandhi should have “some decorum” in his speech.
- Former Union minister says BJP never promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in every bank account: Kalraj Mishra claimed that the Opposition parties were spreading disinformation to mislead the public.
- West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee protests Election Commission’s transfer of four police officers: In a letter to the Election Commission, she accused the poll panel of unfairly following the BJP-led Centre’s orders.
- Narendra Modi claims Biju Janata Dal’s misrule in Odisha is ending, party has ‘evil intentions’: The prime minister said the BJP is not dependent on a family or money, instead the party was built on the hard work of its karyakartas.
- Delhi court issues notice to ED based on alleged middleman Christian Michel’s plea in VVIP chopper case: The agency has demanded an inquiry into how a copy of the chargesheet leaked to the media.
- EC wrote a ‘love letter’ to Adityanath for insulting Army, claims Congress: Randeep Singh Surjewala said the poll panel was shying away from showing the mirror of truth to those in power.
- Pakistan says India’s claim for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav ‘not appropriate at this point’: The International Court of Justice’s verdict on the Indian national held in Pakistan is awaited.