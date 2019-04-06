A look at the headlines right now:

‘BJP’s attempt to win polls through war hysteria backfired,’ says Pakistan PM on IAF’s F-16 claim: The BJP said the Opposition in India had strengthened Islamabad’s claims by criticising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on the matter Former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha joins Congress, named Patna Sahib candidate: He took aim at his former party, calling it a ‘one-man show, two-man army’ that was functioning as an autocracy. All debris will decay in 45 days, says DRDO chief Satheesh Reddy after NASA’s criticism about Mission Shakti: Meanwhile, NASA has said that its cooperation with the ISRO remains intact. ‘Your words have hurt us deeply,’ Sushma Swaraj tells Rahul Gandhi after his remarks on Advani: The External Affairs Ministry said Gandhi should have “some decorum” in his speech. Former Union minister says BJP never promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in every bank account: Kalraj Mishra claimed that the Opposition parties were spreading disinformation to mislead the public. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee protests Election Commission’s transfer of four police officers: In a letter to the Election Commission, she accused the poll panel of unfairly following the BJP-led Centre’s orders. Narendra Modi claims Biju Janata Dal’s misrule in Odisha is ending, party has ‘evil intentions’: The prime minister said the BJP is not dependent on a family or money, instead the party was built on the hard work of its karyakartas. Delhi court issues notice to ED based on alleged middleman Christian Michel’s plea in VVIP chopper case: The agency has demanded an inquiry into how a copy of the chargesheet leaked to the media. EC wrote a ‘love letter’ to Adityanath for insulting Army, claims Congress: Randeep Singh Surjewala said the poll panel was shying away from showing the mirror of truth to those in power. Pakistan says India’s claim for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav ‘not appropriate at this point’: The International Court of Justice’s verdict on the Indian national held in Pakistan is awaited.