The Income Tax Department on Sunday conducted raids at the Indore home of Praveen Kakkad, an officer on special duty to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, PTI reported, quoting unidentified officials. Raids were also conducted at other locations related to Kakkad.

The searches began at around 3 am. Documents seized during the searches are being scrutinised in detail, officials told the news agency.

Kakkad is a former Madhya Pradesh police officer, who was appointed the officer on special duty to Nath after the Congress-led government came to power in the state in December.

Similar searches by income tax officials are underway at 50 locations, which include those in Bhopal, Goa and Delhi too, according to ANI. Premises related to Nath’s nephew and businessman Ratul Puri were also searched. The officers searched the premises of executives linked to Nath’s brother-in-law Deepak Puri’s firm Moser Baer.

The home of Nath’s former advisor Rajendra Kumar Miglani in Delhi was also searched in a hawala case, NDTV reported. Rs 9 crore were found during the searches, sources told the news channel.

Searches are also being conducted against Kolkata-based businessman Paras Mal Lodha, PTI reported.

The Enforcement Directorate had on Thursday questioned Ratul Puri in connection with the AgustaWestland chopper scam. The agency had informed a Delhi court on Wednesday that Puri had been summoned for interrogation and to confront him with Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged middleman in the case who has been arrested. However, Puri denied any involvement with the case.