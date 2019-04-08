Hurriyat Conference chairperson Mirwaiz Umar Farooq appeared before the National Investigation Agency in Delhi on Monday for questioning in connection with a terror financing case, PTI reported.

Farooq decided to travel to Delhi after the agency assured that he would be provided security, according to Hindustan Times. Farooq was provided security upon his arrival at the Indira Gandhi airport.

The Hurriyat Conference’s executive council met on Sunday and decided that a few Hurriyat leaders would accompany Farooq to the national capital. Separatist leaders Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone and Maulana Abbas Ansari were among those who accompanied him.

“In Delhi today with my colleagues for the NIA summon, efforts to malign leadership for its political stand wont work,” Farooq tweeted on Monday. “Inspite of harassment Hurriyat will continue to seek peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue, urge people back home to stay calm and peaceful.”

The National Investigation Agency had summoned Farooq on March 11 and March 18, but the separatist leader refused to appear before the agency citing security concerns in view of the “conditions of hostility”.

A third summon was issued last week in which the agency promised him security.

The NIA summons came two weeks after it had carried out searches at Farooq’s house on February 26. The NIA had said that it recovered a “high-tech internet communication setup” from Farooq’s residence. “Significantly, letter heads of different terrorist organisations as well as documents relating to recommendations for visa for admission in Pakistan Educational Institutions were found,” an agency spokesperson had said, Hindustan Times had reported.

The National Investigation Agency seeks to identify a chain of players behind the financing of terrorist activities, throwing stones on security forces, burning down of schools and damaging of government establishments, according to PTI.

In January, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against 12 people, including the founder of Jaish-e-Mohammad Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen founder Syed Salahuddin, in connection with the terror financing case. They have been accused of criminal conspiracy, attempting to wage a war against India and sedition under the Indian Penal Code and provisions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.