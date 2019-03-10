The National Investigation Agency has summoned Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to New Delhi on Monday for questioning in connection with a terror financing case, Kashmir Reader reported on Saturday, quoting officials. Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son Naseem Geelani was also summoned for questioning.

Mirwaiz’s secretary Syed Rehman Shamas told the Hindustan Times that the summons had been served.

The summons comes two weeks after the NIA carried out searches at Farooq’s house. After the searches on February 26, the NIA had said that it recovered “high-tech internet communication setup” from Farooq’s residence. “Significantly, letter heads of different terrorist organisations as well as documents relating to recommendations for visa for admission in Pakistan Educational Institutions were found,” an agency spokesperson had said, according to the Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, trade bodies in Srinagar have called for a two-day shutdown against the NIA summons. The organisations said the the summons issued to Farooq and Geelani is “totally undemocratic” and such “nefarious designs” to intimidate the people of Kashmir will not be tolerated. Schools, offices, shops and transport will remain closed on Sunday and Monday.

“Strongly reacting to the National Investigation Agency’s summon to the Kashmir’s chief cleric and world renowned religious scholar Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, historical traders body Beopar Mandal Mahraj Gunj, Shahre Khass Traders & Manufacturers Coordination Committee & Jamia Market Traders Federation has called for complete shutdown in and around Old City Srinagar on Sunday and Monday,” the trade bodies said in a statement, according to the Greater Kashmir.

In January, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against 12 people, including the founder of Jaish-e-Mohammad Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen founder Syed Salahuddin, in connection with the terror financing case. The accused have been accused of criminal conspiracy, attempting to wage a war against India and sedition under the Indian Penal Code and provisions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.