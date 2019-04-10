Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday with a chest infection.

“His Holiness was feeling some discomfort this morning in Dharamsala,” Tenzin Taklha, his private secretary, said, according to The Hindu. “As a precaution, we came down to Delhi.” Taklha said the Dalai Lama had been diagnosed with a chest infection and will need to remain under medical supervision for the next two days.

Taklha, however, added that the Tibetan spiritual leader’s condition is stable and there is nothing to worry about, ANI reported.

The 14th Dalai Lama, who fled to India from Tibet in 1959, had attended a global conference in New Delhi, which ended on April 6. He had then returned to Dharamsala.

Last month, the Dalai Lama had said that it is possible his successor could be found in India after his death. He also warned that a successor chosen by China would not be respected.