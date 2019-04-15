A look at the headlines right now:

Rahul Gandhi ‘still open’ to tie-up with AAP in Delhi, Kejriwal says Congress doesn’t really want it: The Congress president offered the Aam Aadmi Party four seats in Delhi, and said time was ‘running out’. Parrikar’s son criticises Sharad Pawar for his remarks on Rafale deal, calls them ‘blatant falsehoods’: The Nationalist Congress Party chief had claimed that Manohar Parrikar had resigned as defence minister because of the India-France pact. Arun Jaitley says national security, terrorism the most important problems for India: Attacking the Opposition, the finance minister said problems like poverty, unemployment and quality healthcare can be resolved faster. Priyanka Gandhi questions BJP’s nationalism, says reality of India is very different from its claims: The Congress leader claimed that the government respects neither democracy, its institutions, nor the people of India. Wholesale inflation rises to 3.18% in March as vegetable prices soar: Wholesale prices of fuel and power rose by 5.41% in March compared to the corresponding month in 2018. Maneka Gandhi says Pilibhit villages will be categorised ‘ABCD’ according to how they vote for BJP: Last week, the Union minister threatened Muslims in Sultanpur to vote for her or face the risk of not receiving her help after she is re-elected. Southwest monsoon to be near normal, says weather department: The IMD said it will issue a second phase forecast in the first week of June 2019. EC bans Adityanath and Mayawati from campaigning for 72 and 48 hours for violating poll code: The ban is effective from 6 am on Tuesday, the Election Commission said. Jet Airways pilots urge Narendra Modi to save 20,000 jobs at the airline: They appealed to the State Bank of India to release Rs 1,500 crore as part of a debt-restructuring plan, and stop the airline from going under. Muslim couple files plea in SC, asks court to declare bans on entry of women into mosques unconstitutional: The couple said the prohibitions violate several articles of the Constitution.