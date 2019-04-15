The big news: Rahul Gandhi says Congress is still ready for tie-up with AAP, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Parrikar’s son said Sharad Pawar’s remarks on the Rafale deal were false, and Arun Jaitley said national security is India’s biggest problem.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi ‘still open’ to tie-up with AAP in Delhi, Kejriwal says Congress doesn’t really want it: The Congress president offered the Aam Aadmi Party four seats in Delhi, and said time was ‘running out’.
- Parrikar’s son criticises Sharad Pawar for his remarks on Rafale deal, calls them ‘blatant falsehoods’: The Nationalist Congress Party chief had claimed that Manohar Parrikar had resigned as defence minister because of the India-France pact.
- Arun Jaitley says national security, terrorism the most important problems for India: Attacking the Opposition, the finance minister said problems like poverty, unemployment and quality healthcare can be resolved faster.
- Priyanka Gandhi questions BJP’s nationalism, says reality of India is very different from its claims: The Congress leader claimed that the government respects neither democracy, its institutions, nor the people of India.
- Wholesale inflation rises to 3.18% in March as vegetable prices soar: Wholesale prices of fuel and power rose by 5.41% in March compared to the corresponding month in 2018.
- Maneka Gandhi says Pilibhit villages will be categorised ‘ABCD’ according to how they vote for BJP: Last week, the Union minister threatened Muslims in Sultanpur to vote for her or face the risk of not receiving her help after she is re-elected.
- Southwest monsoon to be near normal, says weather department: The IMD said it will issue a second phase forecast in the first week of June 2019.
- EC bans Adityanath and Mayawati from campaigning for 72 and 48 hours for violating poll code: The ban is effective from 6 am on Tuesday, the Election Commission said.
- Jet Airways pilots urge Narendra Modi to save 20,000 jobs at the airline: They appealed to the State Bank of India to release Rs 1,500 crore as part of a debt-restructuring plan, and stop the airline from going under.
- Muslim couple files plea in SC, asks court to declare bans on entry of women into mosques unconstitutional: The couple said the prohibitions violate several articles of the Constitution.