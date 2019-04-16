Bharatiya Janata Party’s Himachal Pradesh unit president Satpal Singh Satti on Monday defended his alleged derogatory comments about Rahul Gandhi. He claimed that he was merely reading from another person’s Facebook post, The Indian Express reported. The Congress said it has informed the Election Commission about Satti’s comments and even lodged a police complaint against the BJP.

#WATCH Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti speaks in Solan, on Congress President Rahul Gandhi, over his 'Chowkidar chor hai' slogan. (13.04.2019) (Note: Strong language) pic.twitter.com/Kwg3UUbYqL — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2019

On Sunday, Satti had criticised Gandhi for using the phrase “chowkidar chor hai” (watchman is a thief) while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP leader was addressing party workers in the state’s Solan district. “Rahul Gandhi’s mother is out on bail,” Satti is heard saying in a video clip of his speech. “He is out on bail. His brother-in-law is [Robert Vadra] out on bail. But no case has been filed against Modi, nor is he out on bail, nor did any judge give him a punishment. Who is Rahul Gandhi to call Modi a thief, like a judge?”

Satti was referring to bail granted to United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald Case and to Vadra in a money laundering case.

Satti then went on to claim that there are people angrier with the Congress than BJP members themselves. “A man from Punjab has written something against Rahul Gandhi,” Satti is heard saying. “BJP spokesperson Randhir Sharma cannot read it since we cannot use derogatory language against a national leader and three-time MP. After I insisted, Randhir Sharma asked me to read the Facebook post in public.”

The Congress, in a statement, referred to the comments as highly defamatory, against women’s dignity and in violation of the Election Commission’s guidelines.

Satti, however, refused to apologise. “I did not say anything against him [Rahul Gandhi],” the BJP leader told The Indian Express. “I only read out a social media post. Instead, Rahul Gandhi should apologise to our party for calling Modiji chor.”

The BJP state president claimed that he had in fact warned his party workers against using derogatory language while referring to rival political leaders. “The video that is going viral on social media is only a part of my entire speech,” he said. “The Congress must present the full video where I have used the example of Rahul Gandhi to tell our workers to not use derogatory language against any political figure on social media.”

Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said they were examining the Congress complaint. “We have received a complaint via email,” Jamwal said. “We are currently studying the contents of the complaint, only after that, we will be able to take any action if required.”

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee President Kuldeep Rahtore said the party will stage a demonstration against Satti and asked the chief minister to take action against him, The Tribune reported. The Congress, however, downplayed queries about comments made by former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Neeraj Bharti against Modi on social media. The Congress claimed that Bharti was not a primary member of the party.