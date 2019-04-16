#WATCH Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti speaks in Solan, on Congress President Rahul Gandhi, over his 'Chowkidar chor hai' slogan. (13.04.2019) (Note: Strong language) pic.twitter.com/Kwg3UUbYqL — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2019

As the country plunges deeper into the election season, the political discourse continues to reach new lows. In a recent display of foul language, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Satpal Singh Satti used abusive words for Congress President Rahul Gandhi while campaigning for his party in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan on Monday.

Satti was quoting a Facebook post while using a Hindi abuse for Rahul Gandhi. During his address, Satti also questioned how Rahul Gandhi could call Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “chor” (from Gandhi’s jibe “chowkidar chor hai”), considering he himself is out on anticipatory bail.

According to Satti, the abusive Facebook post is a display of people’s anger against Rahul Gandhi. Before quoting it, Satti also said that he is “quoting it with a heavy heart”.