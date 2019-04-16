The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to Congress leader P Chidambaram’s family members on an appeal filed by the Income Tax department against the Madras High Court’s order quashing criminal prosecution against them in an alleged black money case, PTI reported.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi refused to stay the High Court’s 2018 order quashing criminal prosecution against Chidambaram’s wife Nalini Chidambaram, son Karti Chidambaram, and daughter-in-law Srinidhi Chidambaram. The Supreme Court said it would examine the tax department’s plea, according to The Indian Express.

The case relates to the alleged non-disclosure of overseas assets and bank accounts held by Nalini Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram and Srinidhi Chidambaram.

The Income Tax department said they had not disclosed a property jointly owned in Cambridge, United Kingdom worth Rs 5.37 crore in their tax returns which amounted to an offence under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) Act and Imposition of Tax Act.

The chargesheets filed by the department last May said the family also did not disclose investments of a firm co-owned by Karti Chidambaram – Chess Global Advisory – to the tax authority, reported India Legal.

The Income Tax department said that Karti Chidambaram also failed to disclose an overseas bank account he holds with Metro Bank in the United Kingdom and investments he had made in Nano Holdings LLC, United States.

In November, the Madras High Court said no case was made out and quashed the criminal prosecution after Chidambaram’s family members filed petitions challenging the prosecution.

