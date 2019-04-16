Former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister ND Tiwari’s son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari was on Tuesday brought dead to a hospital in New Delhi’s Saket area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi) Vijay Kumar issued a statement confirming the death, and said further details are awaited, India Today reported.

Joint Commissioner of Police Devesh Shrivastava said Rohit Shekhar Tiwari had suffered a nosebleed earlier in the day, which the family’s servants reported to his mother. However, she was in hospital for a medical checkup. Subsequently, Rohit Shekhar Tiwari was rushed to Max Healthcare Hospital in Saket, but was declared brought dead.

The police are conducting searches at Rohit Tiwari’s residence in Defence Colony area for evidence related to the cause of his death.

ND Tiwari had died in October last year at the same hospital, at the age of 93. The politician had been dragged into a controversy in 2013 after Rohit Tiwari filed a paternity suit against him. Initially, ND Tiwari had refused to undergo a DNA test. The Delhi High Court had declared Rohit Tiwari his biological son after tests confirmed it in 2014. ND Tiwari subsequently married Rohit Tiwari’s mother, Ujjwala Sharma.

ND Tiwari, a former Congress leader, and his son had both joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in January 2017 ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.