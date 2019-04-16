The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted searches at a house in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi where Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi is staying, ANI reported. Kanimozhi is the DMK’s candidate from Thoothukudi in the Lok Sabha elections. Polling will be held in the constituency on April 18.

Unidentified officials from the tax department told News18 that the operation at Kanimozhi’s house was a “routine search”. A tax official said that a verification process is being carried out, and that the department has not yet executed a warrant in the case.

However, NDTV reported that the team said they wanted to verify allegations that “lots of cash was stashed on the first floor of the house”.

DMK President MK Stalin, who is Kanimozhi’s brother, lashed out at the Income Tax Department. He alleged that a lot of cash has been stashed at Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief Tamilisai Soundararajan’s home. But despite a complaint by the DMK, no action has been taken in the matter, he said.

Stalin also claimed that the searches at Kanimozhi’s place are a witch hunt by the government. “The Election Commission is playing a sick joke on the people of Tamil Nadu,” DMK spokesperson A Saravanan told NDTV.

The poll panel had earlier on Tuesday cancelled elections in Vellore Parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu amid allegations of use of money to influence voters.

The DMK and the Congress have established an alliance for Lok Sabha elections in the state. The BJP and the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam have also tied up for the polls.