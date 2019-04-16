Election watch: EC may cancel polls for Vellore seat after cash seizure during I-T raids
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place over seven phases till May 19, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
The Election Commission may cancel elections for the Vellore Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu over alleged use of money to influence voters. The poll body has reportedly recommended to President Ram Nath Kovind to countermand polls.
The Election Commission banned Union minister Maneka Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan from campaigning for violating the poll code.
Live updates
9.29 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said sacrifice of soldiers and nationalism are key election issues. In a joint interview to DD News and Rajya Sabha TV, Modi asked: “In a country where thousands of its soldiers have been martyred, shouldn’t that be an election issue? If farmers die, then it is an election issue, but when soldiers die then it is not an election issue?”
Read more here:
Sacrifice of soldiers and nationalism are key election issues, says Narendra Modi
9.24 am: Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the party will give an explanation to the Supreme Court on Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the Rafale case verdict, according to PTI. “Remember Modi ji when he had said that the Supreme Court has ‘given me a clean chit’,” Sibal said seeking to equate Gandhi’s comments with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s on the Rafale jet deal.
The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi on a contempt petition filed against him by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Meenakshi Lekhi.
9.19 am: The Election Commission banned the telecast of a campaign video of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for allegedly levelling “unverified allegations” reportedly about the Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, reports PTI.
A communication from Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo’s office said political parties were airing publicity material in electronic and social media without approval of the state-level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee. Even if the contents were approved by the MCMC, the certification number was not being telecast along with the advertisement, it said.
9.15 am: BJP National Vice-President Vasundhara Raje criticised Congress for its proposed minimum income scheme – NYAY, reports PTI. “What was Congress doing for 55 years?” she said during an election rally in support of BJP candidates in Jaipur. “They are now talking about justice. Congress slogan ‘Garibi Hatao’ [remove poverty] is still going on. They could not eliminate poverty while remaining in power for 55 years.”
9 am: Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh described his former party colleague Azam Khan as “filth and muck” of politics, PTI reports. “Azam Khan is the filth and muck of Indian politics,” says Singh. “He symbolises all the evils of the society.”
On Khan’s alleged remarks against BJP leader Jayaprada, Singh said: “Even in the last election he had distributed Jaya Prada’s morphed pictures, besides launching a vicious propaganda against me and her.”
8.50 am: Residents of Jagat Bandhu Lane area in Silchar, Assam, to boycott elections over shortage of water in the area. Residents say they have face water shortage for almost seven months and will not support any party in the elections, reports ANI.
8.45 am: Villagers in Dokada, Chhattisgarh, to boycott polls over lack of roads in the village, reports ANI. “We will not go to cast our vote till our demand of road development in the village is fulfilled,” say villagers.
8.40 am: The Election Commission has recommended to President Ram Nath Kovind that elections in the Vellore parliamentary constituency scheduled to be held on Thursday be cancelled after Income Tax officials seize cash.
Read more here:
Elections in Vellore Lok Sabha seat may be cancelled after cash seizures, say reports
8.30 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- The Election Commission banned Union minister Maneka Gandhi from campaigning for 48 hours and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for 72 hours for violating the Model Code of Conduct. The bans will begin at 10 am on Tuesday.
- The Election Commission banned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati for 48 hours for violating the poll code. The ban is effective from 6 am on Tuesday.
- Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the Election Commission’s integrity after the poll body banned Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati from campaigning for 48 hours for violating the Model Code of Conduct.
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal engaged in a verbal spat on Twitter over talks of an alliance between their parties in Delhi. Gandhi said his party was still open to an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, while Kejriwal said Congress did not really want an alliance.
- Union minister Maneka Gandhi told villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district that she will grade villages according to the number of votes she receives and will prioritise development work correspondingly.
- Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said the reality is very different from what the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to portray through its propaganda.