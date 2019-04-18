Government employees in Jammu and Kashmir have been asked to desist from participating in “unlawful associations”, weeks after two outfits were banned in the state, PTI reported on Wednesday.

Governor Satya Pal Malik’s administration issued a notification on Tuesday, warning employees of action if they are found associated with organisations listed as “unlawful”.

“I stand by this [order],” Malik told PTI the next day. “Government employees have no right to associate themselves with forces disrupting the country by undertaking anti-national activities.”

The home department’s notification said government employees should desist from associating, directly or indirectly, with the unlawful associations in any manner whatsoever. Those already associated were advised to dissociate themselves to avoid administrative consequences.

Since late February, the Centre has banned two outfits in the state – Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir group was declared an “unlawful association” for five years for activities “prejudicial to internal security and public order”. The government said the group had the potential to disrupt the unity and integrity of the country.

The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, a group led by separatist leader Yasin Malik, was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly promoting secessionist activities in the state.