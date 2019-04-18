The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday recovered crude bomb-making materials, a fake pistol and several empty liquor bottles during searches at two hostels of the Allahabad University, reported the Hindustan Times. The searches at Tarachand and PC Banerjee hostels were conducted days after a former student was allegedly shot dead on Sunday night.

The absconding accused are students of Allahabad University, reported The Times of India.

Meanwhiile, a group of inmates from the Tarachand hostel created ruckus at a marriage party on Tuesday. They allegedly gate crashed the wedding and then passed lewd comments to the women guests. They were chased away, however, they later came back with more students and allegedly damaged several vehicles.

The police along with Rapid Action Force personnel sealed at least 106 rooms that were occupied by illegal inmates at both hostels. Superintendent of Police (City) Brajesh Kumar Srivastava told the Hindustan Times that of these at least 58 were in Tarachand Hostel. University proctor RS Dubey accompanied the police and RAF personnel.

The police have detained 13 people, including the driver of student leader Abhishek Singh, for illegally occupying hostel rooms. The police have also seized 20 motorcycles and a car from Tarachand hostel.

The police action came after the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday expressed its concern over the violence on campus and the spurt in criminal activities. The court said the university hostels have become a “haven for criminals”, reported PTI. The court asked the district magistrate, police and the university registrar to be present in court for the next hearing on April 22.