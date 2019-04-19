Former Indian Premier League Commissioner Lalit Modi on Friday threatened to sue Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his remark that all thieves share the surname Modi. Lalit Modi faces money-laundering charges and the Enforcement Directorate has been trying to have him extradited from the United Kingdom.

“The papu Rahul Gandhi says “All MODI’s are CHOR’s”,” Modi tweeted on Friday. “Well he will be taken to court in the UK by Me. But reality is that the world knows 5 decades of daylight looting of India was and is done by none other than the Gandhi family.”

At a rally in Karnataka last week, Gandhi had wondered how all thieves have “Modi” in their names. He was referring to Lalit Modi, fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi has repeatedly attacked the prime minister in recent months, claiming he gave Rs 30,000 crore of taxpayers’ money to businessman Anil Ambani in the Rafale deal.

In 2010, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had accused Lalit Modi of misappropriating funds worth Rs 470 crore during his term as the chief of the Indian Premier League. The Chennai Police had registered a case against him and six others.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had said that he will file a defamation case against Gandhi for his remark. “Besides insulting the Prime Minister [Narendra Modi], he has hurt me personally as I share the same surname,” Sushil Kumar Modi said. “Hence, I would be suing him for defamation.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had criticised Gandhi for the remark. “They [Congress] have levelled an allegation that all Modi are thieves,” News18 quoted Modi as saying. “The Sahu Samaj of Chhattisgarh are known as Modi in Gujarat. Are they all thieves? Such type of language does not befit the Congress leader.”