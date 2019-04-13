Election watch: PM Modi says BJP presents an ‘inclusive alternative’ in Kerala
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place over seven phases till May 19, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party presents an “inclusive alternative” to the ruling Left Democratic Front and the Opposition United Democratic Front in Kerala. Modi will address rallies in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on Saturday.
The Congress on Friday said it will contest all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on its own. The Congress blamed the Aam Aadmi Party for not being able to finalise the alliance.
Live updates
9.20 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies at Theni and Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu and Mangalore and Bengaluru in Karnataka.
9.15 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party presents an “inclusive alternative” to the ruling Left Democratic Front and the Opposition United Democratic Front in Kerala.
Read more here:
‘BJP is an inclusive, democratic, compassionate alternative to LDF and UDF’: Narendra Modi in Kerala
9.10 am: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the sedition law would be made more stringent if the Bharatiya Janata Party is voted to power.
Read more here:
Lok Sabha polls: Rajnath Singh promises to make sedition law more stringent
9.05 am: Here are the top updates from Friday:
- BJP chief Amit Shah said that nobody can separate Kashmir from India till his party exists.
- The Supreme Court directed all political parties to submit details of political donations received through the electoral bonds scheme to the Election Commission by May 30.
- The Congress said it will contest all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on its own. Party leader PC Chacko blamed the Aam Aadmi Party for not being able to finalise the alliance.
- The Congress demanded that Union minister Smriti Irani step down for “falsifying” details about her educational qualifications.
- BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi filed a petition in the Supreme Court alleging that Rahul Gandhi had committed contempt of court by his remarks on the bench’s verdict on the Rafale deal.