The National Investigation Agency on Saturday arrested a 13th suspect in connection with its inquiry against a suspected Islamic State-linked module that was busted in December, PTI reported. Twelve suspects have been arrested since the module was first raided.

Mohammad Gufran, who was arrested in Delhi, was one of the key conspirators in the planning of terrorist attacks in the National Capital Region and Uttar Pradesh, a spokesperson for the investigation agency said. He is a resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

The agency found that the suspect was instrumental in procurement of arms and ammunition and also explosives to carry out terrorist attacks, an official told PTI. He will be produced before the Patiala House court on Sunday.

The module, Harkat ul Harb-e-Islam, had been planning to carry out attacks targeting politicians and government buildings in New Delhi and other parts of North India, the agency had claimed after the first set of raids on December 26.