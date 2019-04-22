The Election Commission on Monday submitted a detailed report on the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Supreme Court. The report on the PM Narendra Modi biopic was submitted in a sealed cover, Live Law reported.

The Election Commission had stayed the release of the biopic on April 10. The poll body had ruled that displaying material that promotes a political figure would go against the core principle of the Model Code of Conduct of creating a level-playing field for elections. The Model Code of Conduct has been in place since March 10.

On April 12, the Supreme Court had agreed to hear a plea against the stay on the release of the film after the producers moved it against the poll panel’s decision. The court asked the poll body to watch the biopic and submit its decision to it in a sealed cover by April 22.

On Monday, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took the poll panel’s report on Modi’s biopic and asked it to give a copy of the report to the movie’s producers, PTI reported. It will now hear the producers’ plea against the poll panel’s ban on April 26.

The film has been directed by Omung Kumar and features Vivek Oberoi as Modi.

Several Opposition parties had earlier complained to judicial authorities and the poll body about the film, alleging that it was a propaganda vehicle for the ruling BJP. It traces Modi’s life from childhood till the 2014 General Elections.