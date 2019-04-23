The Congress on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked oil companies not to increase prices until May 23 to ensure he gets votes in the ongoing General Elections. Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that Modi has coordinated with the firms to increase petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 to Rs 10 a litre on the evening of May 23, when votes are counted.

“Crude oil prices are touching the sky – highest in six months,” Surjewala tweeted. “The rupee has tumbled to the ground, $1 = Rs 69.61. The United States has imposed sanctions on the import of crude oil from Iran.”

Surjewala accused Modi of sitting like a “mute spectator” on matters of oil needs and security.

“Why is Modiji, who keeps boasting about his bravery everyday, silent?” Surjewala said. “Modi ji is not telling the country that in order to dupe people and garner votes, he has directed oil companies not to increase the prices till May 23.”

Earlier on Tuesday, India said it was prepared to deal with the impact of the United States’ decision not to renew waivers that allowed eight countries to buy oil from Iran without facing sanctions.

