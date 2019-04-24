Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain on Tuesday said the poll body has initiated steps to take down the trailer of Baghini: Bengal Tigress, a film touted to be a biopic of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, from three websites, reported The Indian Express. The chief electoral officer of West Bengal had submitted a report on the film.

Jain cited the EC’s order on April 10 to take down the trailer. In its order, the poll had said “Any biopic or material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub-serving the purposes of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it which is intended to, or has the potential to disturb the level-playing field during the elections should not be displayed in electronic media including cinematograph during the operation of the MCC [Model Code of Conduct]”.

Posters or publicity material related to “any such certified content” should not be displayed on electronic media or print media without prior certification in areas where the model code is in effect, the poll body’s notice had said.

The film is slated to release on May 3. The Bharatiya Janata Party had approached the poll panel seeking a ban on the release of the movie till the Lok Sabha elections are over. Jain said the producers are yet to get a certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, reported PTI.