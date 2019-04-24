The National Investigation Agency Special Court on Wednesday sent Delhi resident Mohammed Faiz, who was arrested the previous day in connection with the Delhi-Amroha module of the Islamic State case, to remand till May 1, ANI reported. Faiz, the 14th suspect in the case, was arrested in Dellhi’s Jaffrabad on Tuesday.

NIA spokesperson Alok Mittal said Faiz is the founding member of the Islamic State group inspired outfit Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam, according to The Indian Express. “During the investigation, the role of the said accused person has surfaced as one of the key conspirators of a plan to conduct terrorist attacks in Delhi, National Capital Region and Uttar Pradesh,” the agency said.

The agency has accused Faiz of being instrumental in procuring arms and ammunition for the outfit as part of their plan to conduct terrorist acts in and around National Capital Region.

The NIA said that it had conducted a raid on the group on December 26, 2018, where it seized “a huge cache of arms and explosives including 25 kg of explosive material, such as potassium Nitrate, Ammonium Nitrate, Sulphur, sugar material paste, 12 pistols, 150 rounds of live ammunition, one country-made rocket launcher, Islamic State-related literature, Rs 7.5 lakh in cash” and other materials.

The Harkat ul Harb-e-Islam had been planning to carry out attacks targeting politicians and government buildings in New Delhi and other parts of North India, the agency had claimed after its December 26 raids. On April 20, the agency had arrested the 13th suspect in the case.