Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party released its election manifesto on Thursday, and said the polls are “not to make anyone prime minister but to get Delhi full statehood”. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal also said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party retains power after the Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be responsible.

The Aam Aadmi Party had repeatedly urged the Congress to form an alliance in Delhi, which it said would have ensured that votes against the BJP are not divided. However, the talks between the two parties failed.

Addressing the media after releasing the party manifesto, Kejriwal said AAP would do everything to stop BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from coming to power and would support any “secular mahagathbandhan” after the elections, PTI reported.

Kejriwal said his party’s focus will be on getting full statehood for Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the manifesto will help the public know how the capital cities of other countries have full statehood and all the powers are with their elected governments.

If Delhi was a full state, the Jan Lokpal Bill would have been passed and the city would have been cleaner, Kejriwal claimed. Full statehood will also get college admissions to 85% of Delhi students, and make women safer, he said. “People of Delhi have been treated like second-class citizens,” he alleged.

Kejriwal also criticised Amit Shah for his remarks about removing “infiltrators” from neighbouring countries, except Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists. “This proves that the BJP plans to remove all other religions except these three religions,” he said.

Kejriwal claimed that the country’s unity was being challenged by the BJP. “We will do everything to stop the Shah-Modi duo,” he said. “We will support any grand alliance government. The 2019 election is to save nation, save Constitution. We are Indians first, then Hindu or Muslim.”

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections began on April 11, and will conclude on May 19. The seven constituencies of Delhi will vote in the sixth phase on May 12. All votes will be counted on May 23.