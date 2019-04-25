A look at the headlines right now:

SC sets up judicial inquiry into claims of ‘fixers’ trying to frame CJI for sexual harassment: Justice NV Ramana has reportedly recused himself from panel that will look into allegations against CJI. PM Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi day before filing nomination: The prime minister garlanded the statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, founder of Banaras Hindu University, before setting out on the roadshow. Defence secretary resigns after public outrage over Sri Lanka blasts: Sri Lanka suspended visa on arrival programme after serial blasts. Unicef says 2.9 million Indian children missed first dose of measles vaccine from 2010 to 2017: In Nigeria, four million children missed out on the dose during this period, and in the United States, the figure was 2.5 million. Military veterans accuse ANI news agency of manipulating quotes, influencing polls at BJP’s behest: ANI claimed the accusation was baseless and that ‘vested interests’ were working to discredit the news agency. Pragya Thakur’s nomination is an insult to the memory of Hemant Karkare,’ say 71 former bureaucrats: Hemant Karkare’s former aide to contest against Pragya Thakur from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. Opposition looking dejected after three phases of Lok Sabha polling, claims Narendra Modi: Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal said that Rahul Gandhi will be responsible if Modi-Shah win the Lok Sabha elections. ‘The Caravan’ magazine editor, journalist granted bail in defamation case filed by Ajit Doval’s son: A Delhi court asked Congress MP Jairam Ramesh to appear before it on May 9. West Bengal election official in charge of EVMs found in Howrah a week after he went missing: Arnab Roy went missing on April 18 when he had gone for poll duty to Bipradas Choudhury Polytechnic College in Nadia district. Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un vow to seek closer ties at first summit in Vladivostok: Kim said he had a meaningful exchange with Putin, while the Russian president said they discussed relations between South and North Korea.