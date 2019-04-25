The big news: SC appoints ex-judge to probe ‘conspiracy’ against CJI, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: PM Narendra Modi held a road show in Varanasi, and Sri Lanka’s defence secretary resigned days after the blasts.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC sets up judicial inquiry into claims of ‘fixers’ trying to frame CJI for sexual harassment: Justice NV Ramana has reportedly recused himself from panel that will look into allegations against CJI.
- PM Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi day before filing nomination: The prime minister garlanded the statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, founder of Banaras Hindu University, before setting out on the roadshow.
- Defence secretary resigns after public outrage over Sri Lanka blasts: Sri Lanka suspended visa on arrival programme after serial blasts.
- Unicef says 2.9 million Indian children missed first dose of measles vaccine from 2010 to 2017: In Nigeria, four million children missed out on the dose during this period, and in the United States, the figure was 2.5 million.
- Military veterans accuse ANI news agency of manipulating quotes, influencing polls at BJP’s behest: ANI claimed the accusation was baseless and that ‘vested interests’ were working to discredit the news agency.
- Pragya Thakur’s nomination is an insult to the memory of Hemant Karkare,’ say 71 former bureaucrats: Hemant Karkare’s former aide to contest against Pragya Thakur from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.
- Opposition looking dejected after three phases of Lok Sabha polling, claims Narendra Modi: Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal said that Rahul Gandhi will be responsible if Modi-Shah win the Lok Sabha elections.
- ‘The Caravan’ magazine editor, journalist granted bail in defamation case filed by Ajit Doval’s son: A Delhi court asked Congress MP Jairam Ramesh to appear before it on May 9.
- West Bengal election official in charge of EVMs found in Howrah a week after he went missing: Arnab Roy went missing on April 18 when he had gone for poll duty to Bipradas Choudhury Polytechnic College in Nadia district.
- Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un vow to seek closer ties at first summit in Vladivostok: Kim said he had a meaningful exchange with Putin, while the Russian president said they discussed relations between South and North Korea.