Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday submitted his nomination papers as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate for Varanasi.

He filed his application in the presence of senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, party president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, ally Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shiromani Akali Dal Patron Parkash Singh Badal, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United)’s Nitish Kumar and Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ramvilas Paswan, the Hindustan Times reported.

On Thursday, Modi held a mega road show in his constituency and addressed a rally where he referred to his government’s response to the terror attacks in Pulwama and Uri as examples of the BJP’s commitment to the nation’s security.

Modi had contested and won from Varanasi during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, securing 5.81 lakh votes. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal finished second with 2.09 lakh votes, while Congress’ Ajay Rai was in third place with over 75,000 votes.

In 2019 too, Modi is pitted against Rai. Polling in the constituency is scheduled for May 19. The results for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency will be announced on May 23, along with those for 542 other seats around the country.

On April 9, the prime minister was criticised for asking first-time voters to dedicate their votes to the defence forces during a rally at Latur in Maharashtra. Reports said that the Election Commission is investigating if his Latur speech and another made on April 1 violated the Model Code of Conduct. The Election Commission in March had issued instructions not to use or mention the defence forces while campaigning.

On April 24, the Election Commission sought a report from election authorities in Gujarat after the Congress claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct by holding a roadshow and making political remarks after casting his vote.