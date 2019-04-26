The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday initiated an inquiry into an engine problem that a plane carrying Congress President Rahul Gandhi encountered earlier in the day, PTI reported, quoting unidentified officials. Gandhi had tweeted a video from the flight while reporting about a delay in his campaign schedule.

The snag occurred when Gandhi was flying from Delhi to Patna. A DGCA official told PTI that pilots flying the Hawker 850 XP aircraft VT-KNB were forced to return to Delhi after take-off because of a technical snag.

“The DGCA has initiated investigation as per the laid down procedure,” the official told the news agency.

Gandhi tweeted, “Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We have been forced to return to Delhi. Today’s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) and Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience.”

Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We’ve been forced to return to Delhi. Today’s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/jfLLjYAgcO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 26, 2019

In April 2018, a special flight carrying Gandhi and four other leaders developed “unexplained technical snags” in Karnataka ahead of state elections there. An inquiry blamed delayed action by the pilots for the incident.