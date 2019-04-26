A naval officer died on Friday while trying to combat fire on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya when the ship was entering the harbour in Karwar in Karnataka, The Indian Express reported.

Lieutenant Commander DS Chauhan was leading the firefighting efforts in the affected compartment. The Navy, in a statement, said the blaze was brought under control, but the officer lost consciousness due to the smoke and fumes, according to NDTV.

The Navy said Chauhan was rushed to the Naval Hospital at Karwar, but could not be revived. “Lieutenant Commander DS Chauhan bravely led the firefighting efforts in the affected compartment,” the Navy said.

The Navy said the ship’s crew brought the fire under control, preventing any “serious damage to the ship’s combat capability.”

A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate what caused the fire.