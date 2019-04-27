The Reserve Bank of India on Saturday announced it will “shortly” issue banknotes of Rs 20 denomination in the Mahatma Gandhi (new) series.

The new Rs 20 note will feature a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on the front and a motif of the Ellora caves on the back, “depicting the country’s cultural heritage”, the central bank said. The RBI said the base colour of the note is greenish yellow. It will bear the signature of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

“All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 20 issued by the Reserve Bank in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender,” the central bank said.

The dimensions of the bank note will be 6.3 cm by 12.9 cm. Other features of the note include the Swacch Bharat logo with the slogan on the reverse, “windowed demetalised” security thread with the inscriptions “Bharat” and RBI and Ashoka Pillar emblem on the front.

Last month, the government said it will introduce Rs 20 coins shaped like a 12-edged polygon with “design of grains to depict the country’s agricultural dominance”.