Air India on Sunday announced that 137 flights were delayed because of a five-hour shutdown in its server system the day before, PTI reported. The airline’s spokesperson said the average duration of the delay will be 197 minutes.

The spokesperson said the delay on Sunday was caused by a ripple effect. “Due to delay in first sector, 137 flights are delayed by 197 minutes [average],” the spokesperson said.

On Saturday, Air India reported the break down in its SITA server. SITA is a global airlines IT services major which provides Air India check-in, boarding and baggage tracking technology. The shutdown impacted thousands of passengers on Saturday morning, many of whom took to Twitter to urged Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s intervention.

The Air India group includes subsidiaries Alliance Air and Air India Express that together fly around 674 flights daily.