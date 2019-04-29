The India Meteorological Department on Monday said Cyclone Fani is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening and into a “very severe” cyclonic storm within 24 hours.

The cyclone – which at present is centred over Southeast Bay of Bengal, less than 1,000 km southeast of Chennai – will not make landfall in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh but the possibility of landfall in Odisha is being monitored, the weather department added. Isolated places in Odisha and adjoining districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from May 3.

“It is very likely to move northwestwards till May 1 evening and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards gradually,” the weather department predicted.

The Home Ministry said that the National Disaster Response Force and the Coast Guard have been put on high alert and fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea, PTI reported. According to the Met department, many places in Kerala, the northern coast of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh’s southern coast may receive light to moderate rainfall over the next two days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly monitoring the situation and has directed Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha to convene a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee to ensure that state governments, central ministries and agencies are prepared to deal with the situation.

“Spoke to officials regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani,” Modi tweeted on Monday morning. “Asked them to take preventive measures and be prepared to provide all possible assistance. Also urged them to work closely with governments of the affected states. Praying for everyone’s safety and wellbeing.”

Spoke to officials regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani. Asked them to take preventive measures and be prepared to provide all possible assistance. Also urged them to work closely with Governments of the affected states.

Praying for everyone's safety and wellbeing. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2019

Kerala’s emergency operations centre has issued an alert of heavy rain in the state’s hilly areas and the weather department has issued “yellow” alert of isolated rainfall in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad districts for Tuesday, The Times of India reported.