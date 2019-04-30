The big news: EC to decide on poll code complaints against Modi today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan warned India against mentioning nuclear power lightly, and fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections concluded with nearly 65% turnout.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Election Commission to decide today on poll code complaints against Modi and Rahul Gandhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday the Congress’ petition against alleged poll code violations by Modi and Amit Shah.
- Pakistan warns India against mentioning its nuclear power lightly: Pakistan’s military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor reiterated Pakistan’s denial of India’s claim that it was responsible for the attack in Pulwama.
- Fourth phase of Lok Sabha polling ends; violence reported from West Bengal: The Election Commission said the overall turnout in the fourth phase was 64.68%.
- Islamic State group releases purported video of its leader al-Baghdadi praising Sri Lanka attacks: This is Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s first appearance in a video in almost five years.
- Severe cyclonic storm Fani likely to make landfall in Odisha on May 4: The weather department said the storm is likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm over the next two days.
- EC issues showcause notice to BJP’s Begusarai candidate Giriraj Singh for remark against Muslims: The poll panel has given the BJP’s Begusarai candidate 24 hours to submit his reply.
- BJP’s Babul Supriyo booked for allegedly entering booth, threatening polling officer: The police also registered a first information report against unidentified persons for breaking the glass of Supriyo’s car in Barabani area of Asansol.
- EC warns Maneka Gandhi for her claim that she grades villages based on how they vote for her: The poll panel ‘strongly condemned’ the BJP leader’s remarks.
- Sacked BSF jawan who made video of poor food gets SP ticket to contest against Modi in Varanasi: The Samajwadi Party had earlier named Shalini Yadav as its candidate from Varanasi.
- Narendra Modi claims 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs are in touch with him: The prime minister accused Mamata Banerjee of nepotism, claiming that she wants to politically establish her nephew.