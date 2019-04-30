A look at the headlines right now:

Election Commission to decide today on poll code complaints against Modi and Rahul Gandhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday the Congress’ petition against alleged poll code violations by Modi and Amit Shah. Pakistan warns India against mentioning its nuclear power lightly: Pakistan’s military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor reiterated Pakistan’s denial of India’s claim that it was responsible for the attack in Pulwama. Fourth phase of Lok Sabha polling ends; violence reported from West Bengal: The Election Commission said the overall turnout in the fourth phase was 64.68%. Islamic State group releases purported video of its leader al-Baghdadi praising Sri Lanka attacks: This is Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s first appearance in a video in almost five years. Severe cyclonic storm Fani likely to make landfall in Odisha on May 4: The weather department said the storm is likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm over the next two days. EC issues showcause notice to BJP’s Begusarai candidate Giriraj Singh for remark against Muslims: The poll panel has given the BJP’s Begusarai candidate 24 hours to submit his reply. BJP’s Babul Supriyo booked for allegedly entering booth, threatening polling officer: The police also registered a first information report against unidentified persons for breaking the glass of Supriyo’s car in Barabani area of Asansol. EC warns Maneka Gandhi for her claim that she grades villages based on how they vote for her: The poll panel ‘strongly condemned’ the BJP leader’s remarks. Sacked BSF jawan who made video of poor food gets SP ticket to contest against Modi in Varanasi: The Samajwadi Party had earlier named Shalini Yadav as its candidate from Varanasi. Narendra Modi claims 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs are in touch with him: The prime minister accused Mamata Banerjee of nepotism, claiming that she wants to politically establish her nephew.

