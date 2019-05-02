The spokesperson of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said that the organisation’s chief has expressed hope that all member states will comply with the decision to list Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, PTI reported. The designation involves an arms embargo, asset freeze and travel ban.

When asked for Guterres’ reaction to the development, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the decision is a major component of the United Nation’s work against terrorism. “This is the work of a well-established mechanism through the Sanctions Committee of the Security Council,” Dujarric told PTI. “It’s always good when all member states of the security council agree on something. We would of course hope that all member states abide by those decisions.”

The 1267 Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday designated Azhar a global terrorist for ties with Al-Qaeda.

The UN blacklisted Azhar after China lifted its 10-year “technical hold” on proposal moved by the US, Britain, France to ban the Jaish leader in February, two weeks after the Pulwama tragedy. Beijing on Wednesday said it lifted its veto after studying “revised material” submitted by relevant countries to the sanctions committee.