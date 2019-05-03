Three suspected militants were killed on Friday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s poll-bound Shopian district, PTI reported, quoting the police. Shopian will vote for the Lok Sabha elections on May 6.

The incident took place during a cordon-and-search operation in the Imam Sahib area when suspected militants opened fire on the forces, prompting retaliatory firing, an official said, according to the Greater Kashmir.

Officials have yet to identify the deceased.

Congress’ Anantnagar candidate Ghulam Ahmad Mir asked authorities to exercise “maximum restraint” while dealing with protestors. “We express anguish over the prevailing situation in Shopian district of south Kashmir in the backdrop of the gunfight at Adkhara village in the district,” Mir said, according to PTI. “Security forces should exercise maximum restraint while dealing with protestors.”

Meanwhile, the local administration suspended mobile internet services in South Kashmir soon after the encounter.