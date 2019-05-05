Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday ordered an inquiry to ascertain if there was any security lapse that led to the killing of several political activists in the state. The development came a day after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gul Mohammed Mir was shot dead in his house in Anantnag district. Mir was the vice president of the BJP unit in Anantnag district.

Malik condemned the killing and asked his advisor K Vijay Kumar to ensure that those responsible for Mir’s killing be arrested immediately, reported PTI. The governor has asked state Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam to ensure that all political people are protected at any cost.

After Mir’s killing, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP alleged that his security was taken back even though he under constant threat from militants. Malik will convene a high-level meeting to review the safety and security aspects of all political leaders in the state once the secretariat in Srinagar opens, the governor’s spokesperson told PTI.

On Saturday night, three militants went to Mir’s house in Nowgam Verinag area and asked for the keys to his car, said the police. While they were driving, they shot Mir, a police official said, adding that Mir was then taken to a hospital but he died of his injuries.

In the last two months, there have been four such attacks on political and social activists. On April 9, militants killed senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his Personal Security Officer Rajinder Kumar in Kishtwar. On April 4, Abdul Majeed Dar was shot dead at his residence in Kulgam. Five days before that, suspected militants shot dead social activist Arjumand Majid Bhat in Baramulla district. National Conference leader Mohammad Ismail Wani was shot at by suspected militants in Anantnag district on March 14.